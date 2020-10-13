State at 2.6% positivity rate, but Gov. Newsom says ‘we’re entering’ a time where people are more likely to congregate

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Over the last seven days, California has conducted an average of about 127,000 daily COVID-19 tests with a positivity rate of 2.6%, said Gov. Gavin Newsom during his COVID-19 update on Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased by 8% over the last two weeks and COVID-19 ICU admissions have decreased by 13% over the last two weeks, Newsom said.

However, he said the virus is still very much prevalent in the state.

“We may be at a 2.6% positivity rate, but we’re entering into not just the flu season, we’re entering into a period of time where people are more likely to start congregating and mixing back indoors,” he said.

In Fresno County, businesses and schools await the state’s Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly’s update on Tuesday. It will determine whether the county stays in the red tier or falls back to the purple tier.

“Again, stubborn this virus. Some counties teetering. That will be made public tomorrow,” Newsom said.

Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said regardless if the county goes back to purple or not, elementary schools with waivers approved by the state will be allowed to resume in-person instruction.

But with strict plans in place.

Ghaly said a signifcant focus from the state is now working with counties on ensuring they’re able to track cases in schools.

“Providing tools to increase our ability to address outbreaks and investigate them quickly,” Ghaly said.

Dr. John Zweifler with the Fresno County Department of Public Health said taking precautionary measures is critical.

“It’s really important to work with your kids and to determine whether they have symptoms before they go to school because it’s going to have a huge impact on a lot of other people,” Zweifler said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.