State and local agencies provide supplies to child care facilities in Merced County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Merced unveils early education facility_85888896-159532

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Over 200 child care providers in Merced County remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve children of essential workers, according to the Merced County Office of Education.

The county office of education says child care providers have been forced to serve fewer children in order to remain in compliance with state guidance, making it difficult for them to remain in business.

Child care providers such as licensed child care home providers, licensed-exempt and private centers are needed to help young children through collaborative state and local programs, officials with the office of education say.

Rosa Barragan, director of Early Education Support Services for the Merced County Office of Education says child care providers are getting some much-needed supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These supplies include hand sanitizer, thermometers, diapers, disinfectant wipes, soap and masks. Child care providers who remained open are also being provided with a monetary stipend to purchase supplies.

“Child care is essential for working parents and our communities,” said Merced County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steve Tietjen. “MCOE’s Early Education Department is committed to ensuring child care providers have the tools to create the safest environment for our youngest students.”

Barragan says funding to supply these materials and stipends is coming from different funding sources, including First 5 of California, the local First 5 of Merced County, the California Department of Education, and the State Department of Social Services.

There are 206 licensed home child care providers, and officials say that is not enough to meet the needs of working families.

“We have grants to help with the licensing process and our staff are ready to provide technical assistance for anyone interested in opening a child care business. Child care providers are an essential part of our infrastructure and are greatly needed as we reopen, so families can go back to work and so parents can have options,” Barragan said.

The Early Education Department offers professional development classes for licensed family child care providers, private centers, and families. For information call (209) 381-4585.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.