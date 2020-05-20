State allows some businesses in Merced County to reopen

MERCED, California (KGPE) – Select businesses in Merced County will be permitted to reopen after the governor’s office announced that the county was onto the next stage of its Resilience Roadmap.
Approval for reopening came from the state government Tuesday afternoon. Starting Wednesday, retail stores will be allowed to have customers inside and schools can restart on-campus teaching.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Restaurants will also be allowed to reopen their dining rooms. Merced city officials are considering permitting additional restaurant seating on sidewalks or in public parking spaces to provide space for social distancing.
However, businesses such as bars, hair salons, gyms, churches, movie theaters, and outdoor concerts will not be allowed to reopen at this time.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.