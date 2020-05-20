State allows some businesses in Merced County to reopen

MERCED, California (KGPE) – Select businesses in Merced County will be permitted to reopen after the governor’s office announced that the county was onto the next stage of its Resilience Roadmap.

Approval for reopening came from the state government Tuesday afternoon. Starting Wednesday, retail stores will be allowed to have customers inside and schools can restart on-campus teaching.

Restaurants will also be allowed to reopen their dining rooms. Merced city officials are considering permitting additional restaurant seating on sidewalks or in public parking spaces to provide space for social distancing.

Just received a call from @CAgovernor office: @MercedCounty is now on the list of counties that begin a gradual reopening! We have the green light to proceed w/ reopening retail (including malls & swap meets), dine-in restaurants, schools, & other activities / businesses. — Assemblymember Gray (@AdamGrayCA) May 20, 2020

However, businesses such as bars, hair salons, gyms, churches, movie theaters, and outdoor concerts will not be allowed to reopen at this time.

