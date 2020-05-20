State allows some businesses in Merced County to reopen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, California (KGPE) – Select businesses in Merced County will be permitted to reopen after the governor’s office announced that the county was onto the next stage of its Resilience Roadmap.

Approval for reopening came from the state government Tuesday afternoon. Starting Wednesday, retail stores will be allowed to have customers inside and schools can restart on-campus teaching.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Restaurants will also be allowed to reopen their dining rooms. Merced city officials are considering permitting additional restaurant seating on sidewalks or in public parking spaces to provide space for social distancing.

However, businesses such as bars, hair salons, gyms, churches, movie theaters, and outdoor concerts will not be allowed to reopen at this time.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know