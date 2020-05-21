State allows Kings County to move into the next phase of reopening

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – State officials are permitting Kings County to move into Phase 2 of reopening businesses.
Wednesday’s announcement means businesses such as shopping malls, swap meets, and dine-in restaurants will all be allowed to resume. Schools will also be allowed to reopen with modifications.
However, businesses such as barbershops, salons, bars and gyms will remain closed for the time being.
