Starbucks giving away free coffee with pop-up parties

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Need a pick-me-up after the holidays? Starbucks has the cure.

The coffee giant doesn’t want the festivities to end, so select locations are hosting pop-up parties through the end of the year.

Each day 200 stores will offer free tall espresso drinks to customers from 1 to 2 p.m. local time.

And the deal is good for seasonal favorites like peppermint mochas and other year-round go-to’s.

The locations will change, so Starbucks has a website to help.

Check the website each day through December 31 to see which stores are hosting parties that day.

