Stanislaus County woman pleads guilty to identity theft, U.S. Attorney says

FRESNO, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) — A woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of aggravated identity theft, U.S Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

Linda Expose, 56, of Salida in Stanislaus County, was working and earning wages by working under her sister’s social security number, Scott said.

Between 1991 and 2010 Expose was receiving social security benefits. In 2014, Expose applied for social security benefits using her sister’s social security number.

Expose faces a mandatory minimum and maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Expose is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11.

