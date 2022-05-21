FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after he was found hiding inside a grocery store following a day-long standoff and deputy-involved shooting, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed that Pheng Vang, 28, was taken into custody after he fell out of the ceiling of a Save Mart on First and Nees avenues.

Authorities had surrounded the store for a 20-hour standoff after Vang was seen running into the business following a deputy-involved shooting on Thursday evening in the parking lot of the River Park Shopping Center.

Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy opened fire on Vang’s vehicle after he rammed several patrol vehicles while making his escape from the shopping center’s parking lot to the Save Mart where he was later found after nearly two days.

While most police units pulled out of the area Friday night, undercover officers stayed in the area throughout Saturday as they continued to search for Vang.

Ceiling inside of the Save Mart where authorities say Vang was found hiding. (Photo: Fresno Police Dept.)

Officers say they found Vang inside the business after he fell through the ceiling and tried to run away.

“Guess who just popped out of the ceiling?” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderamma wrote in a tweet following Vang’s arrest on Saturday.

A photo from inside the store shows ceiling tiles knocked out above one of the aisles in the store.

Vang was placed under arrest at the store and will be booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Anyone with information on Vang is asked to contact Detective J. Baroni at (559) 621-2516 or Detective M. Alvarez at (559) 621-2441.