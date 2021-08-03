Standoff at Fresno home ends with child saved, no one injured, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A standoff that kept a Fresno neighborhood on edge for hours came to an end Monday.

The standoff started at a house near Shields and Fruit avenues when police say a suspect accused of assaulting his wife barricaded himself inside a home with their child.

Police say their crisis negotiation team was able to talk the suspect into surrendering his child. Officers say the man then tried to light the house on fire.

The SWAT team was able to put out the flames before using tear gas to get the suspect to come out of the house. He was taken into custody and investigators say neither the child nor any of the officers were hurt in the incident.