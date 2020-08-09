Staffing company in Fresno held drive-thru hiring event

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — With the pandemic affecting the job market, a staffing company in Fresno is adjusting its hiring process.

Select staffing held a drive-thru job fair Saturday outside their office on Alluvial Avenue.

They’re looking for forklift drivers and sanitation workers, as well as other general labor positions.

“It’s a little bit unorthodox, but the goal is to have individuals pull up, like they’ve been doing all morning, and then meet them in their vehicles and get them processed via laptops,” Branch Manager, Alexander Osuna said.

They say they have about 110 positions available in the Fresno area, and openings in other cities like Madera and Visalia.

If you missed the job fair today, you can still apply online.

