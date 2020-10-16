Staffer of a Fresno County Supervisor arrested on conflict of interest charges

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A top staffer to a Fresno County Supervisor was arrested, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Steve Rapada, 61, of Clovis, was charged in a felony complaint with one count of conflict of interest.

“While Mr. Rapada served as the Chief of Staff to a Fresno County Supervisor, he is alleged to have had a personal financial interest in a County negotiated contract,” the DA’s Office said.

Rapada was the Chief of Staff for Supervisor Sal Quintero.

If convicted, Rapada faces potential fines, jail time, or up to three years imprisonment in the state prison; he would also be prohibited from holding any office in the state of California.

The case will be prosecuted by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit.

