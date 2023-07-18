FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A good turnout at Chukchansi Park despite the excessive heat wave. Ballpark staff working hard in preparation for the fans leading up to Tuesday night’s Grizzlies game against Modesto.

The triple-digit heat didn’t stop fans from enjoying a night of baseball and the preparations made by staff to make conditions more bearable didn’t go unnoticed.

“Once the temps start to rise a little bit and we hit triple digits, there are multiple things that we start to kick into play,” said Jonathan Bravo, Grizzlies Director of Communications.

There are misters all around the ballpark, industrial fans to keep the air circulating and they’re now selling cooling towels at the store which already have frozen ice cubes inside.

“There are these cooling towels that I’m wearing, these are available in the store, plenty of things to make sure our fans are being taken care of,” said Bravo.

And that’s not all, families are able to watch the Grizzlies play and cool off at the same time.

“We have our splash park which is one of the newer additions to the park put in around 2018/2019, it’s open to all fans in attendance. It’s got bounce houses and water jets, all things like that,” added Bravo.

Even Grizzly players doing their part with water bottles in hand.

“It’s actually become an ongoing joke, like hey bullfrog make sure you’re hydrated, and I like that bc the more they say it the more they are to actually follow,” said Jeremiah Stewart, Grizzly Performance Coach. “I like Pedialyte so that’s what I use, mix it with water”

“Get your job done, get out of here, I don’t wanna see your face anymore, we wanna get you to the next level so in the weight room and have that transfer to the field,” said Stewart.

Bravo says every night the stadium starts to cool down when the sun drops behind the bleachers so 90% of the stadium will be shaded by the first pitch at 6:50 p.m.

“That might be why it’s a little warm outside bc the team is so hot right now but the team is ready to come out rock and roll and get that W,” added Bravo.