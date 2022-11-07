2019 booking photo of Salvador Lopez provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stabbing suspect died after he was taken into custody by officers in Orange Cove over the weekend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Orange Cove Police Department were called out to a home Casuga Court and Orona Way for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

While at the home, officers said they spoke with the suspect, later identified as Salvador Lopez.

Investigators said Lopez refused to listen to the officers’ commands and lunged toward them.

During the confrontation, an officer used a taser on Lopez, but it was not effective.

Officers said they were able to handcuff Lopez after hitting him in the torso with a bean bag round.

Once in custody, officials said Lopez became unresponsive and later died.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office had now taken over the investigation into Lopez’s death.

An autopsy will be carried out to figure out Lopez’s cause of death.

Anyone with additional information about Lopez is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (559) 600-3111.