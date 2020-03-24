Stabbing in Fresno puts victim in the hospital with a collapsed lung, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in southeast Fresno Monday evening.

Police were called to an apartment at Olive Avenue and 8th Street around 8 p.m. where they found a man in his 30s with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital with a collapsed lung and officers describe his condition as critical.

“According to witnesses, there was a disturbance that occurred inside his apartment,” said Lt. Bill Dooley. “They heard yelling and screaming the several minutes later they heard someone, our male victim, yelling help me, help me I’m dying.”

Police say one person has been detained for questioning and officers are also speaking with witnesses.

