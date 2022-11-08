FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local squirrel met a tragic demise after causing a power outage in Downtown Fresno, according to PG&E.

According to the local utility provider, the power outage began a little before 12:30 p.m., affecting about 2,045 customers. Fresno City Hall was one of the buildings affected by the outage and had to be closed to the public until power was restored.

PG&E crew members eventually came across the cause of the outage and determined it was caused by a squirrel who got caught in a piece of equipment.

Unfortunately, officials reveal that the squirrel did not survive the incident. Power was restored to the Downtown Fresno area by PG&E shortly before 1:30 p.m.