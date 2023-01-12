FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Department of the Interior today announced Thursday that the Board on Geographic Names (BGN) has voted to rename Fresno County’s Squaw Valley.

Federal officials say the location will now be known as Yokuts Valley.

The vote came after a year-long process to remove a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur, particularly for indigenous women, according to the Department of Interior. Noting unique concerns with renaming popular locations, the BGN got more comments from Tribes, local communities, and stakeholders before the final vote.

After Governor Gavin Newson signed a bill in September 2022 that required “Squaw” to be removed from all geographic features and place names in the state; the Fresno County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution stating that 87% of Squaw Valley residents that responded to a poll were against the name change.

Supporters of the name change argued that the survey was not sent to enough people making the polling inaccurate. The Fresno County Board of Supervisors also notified the BGN of the 87% opposition from residents.

Yokuts Valley was proposed during the public comment period which translates to “people.” Squaw Hill also in California has also had its name changed to Loybas Hill. This name was proposed by the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians that translates to “Young Lady” and honors the past, present, and future of native women from and living in the area.

Other places affected by the name’s removal are Alaska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming.