Squaw Valley renaming proposal postponed by Orange Cove City Council

1-27 SQUAW VALLEY STILL MAP

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) – A resolution to support the renaming of Squaw Valley was tabled by the Orange Cove City Council Wednesday night.

The move was originally made due to concerns the word “Squaw” is offensive to Native American women. During a teleconference meeting, some members of the city council requested more information before making their decision.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig asked the City Council that if they bring back the resolution, then Squaw Valley residents should be included in the discussion as well.

