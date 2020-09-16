SQF Complex Fire scorches 114k acres in Tulare County, 12% contained

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The SQF Complex Fire, consisting of the larger Castle Fire and the smaller Shotgun Fire, has scorched a total of 114,320 acres and is 12% contained as of Wednesday morning.

The western flank of the blaze, burning near Camp Nelson and Three Rivers, continued to be a top priority for firefighters as it exhibits “active” fire behavior, according to Cal Fire. A large spot fire erupted in Jenny Creek on Tuesday and caused additional evacuations northwest of the fire.

Crews continued work on constructing an indirect containment line from Quaker and Aspen meadows, south to the Kern River.

The Castle Fire has crossed Highway 190 near Cedar Slope in multiple areas as firefighters worked through the night on Wednesday in Doyle Springs, Cal Fire said. Crews reported they are preparing for the blaze’s likely movement toward Ponderosa and Camp Nelson, and to maintain the viability of Highway 190.

A total of 1,001 personnel, consisting of 70 engines, 27 water tenders, 15 helicopters, 14 hand crews, 11 dozers and 19 other units are on the fire lines.

Evacuation orders are in place for the following communities:

Pyles Camp

Ponderosa

Sequoia Crest

Alpine Village

Redwood Drive

Lloyd Meadows

Cedar Slope

Camp Nelson

Rogers Camp

Mountain Aire

Pierpoint

Doyle Springs

Mountain Home

Coy Flat

Evacuation warnings are in place at Balch Park to Three Rivers along South Fork.

Temporary evacuation points have been established at:

Porterville: Porterville Community College, 100 E. College Ave. Porterville, CA. (831) 220-4477

Exeter: Exeter Memorial building, 324 N. Kaweah Ave. Exeter, CA. (831) 220-4477

Animal evacuation points:

Small animal: Tulare County Animal Shelter, 14131 Ave 256 Visalia, CA (559) 636-4050

Large animal:

South County – Porterville Fairgrounds, 2400 Teapot Dome Ave. Porterville, CA.

North County – Woodlake Rodeo grounds, 19400 Ave 398 Woodlake, CA. (Livestock)

Road Closures in Place:

Highway 190

Tulare County Transfer Station

M107

Mountain Road 50

Johnsondale Bridge

Sherman Pass Road from Cherry Hill Road to Kennedy Meadows

Everything east of Balch Creek Road

Generals Highway from Ash Road to Giant Forest Museum

