SQF Complex Fire continues to burn in Sequoia Natl Forest, 1 structure lost

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters continue to construct containment lines and protect structures along the fire line of a blaze that is burning in the Sequoia National Forest.
The pair of fires, dubbed the SQF Fire, has burned 68,093 acres and is 12% contained since it began on Aug. 19 due to lightning.
Crews along the lines of the Castle Fire began to construct an indirect line to protect communities along the western flank of the fire, such as Camp Nelson, said Mike Goicoechea, Incident Commander. Aerial reconnaissance on all areas of the fire that have shown containment to ensure that the lines constructed so far have been holding.
Firefighters plan to ignite low intensity fires that are more manageable in the northwest area of the fire near Sequoia Crest as they continue structure protection in Alpine Village and Camp Nelson.
Goicoechea said that one structure has been lost to the fire. A U.S. Forest Service cabin at Grey Meadow was destroyed.
Evacuations and Closures:
Evacuation Orders:
- Camp Nelson
- Coy Flat
- Mountain Aire
- Pierepoint and points between
- Alpine Village
- Sequoia Crest and Redwood Drive
- Ponderosa
- Cedar Slope
- Pyles Camp and points between
Evacuation Warning:
- Doyle Springs
For assistance with evacuation, contact the Red-Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS or https://tinyurl.com/yafetgkj.
Tulare County residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications at alerttc.com.
Park and Campground Closures:
- Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest
- Balch Park Campground
- All campgrounds in the Sequoia and Inyo National Forests
- All National Forests in California are currently closed as of Sept. 9
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.