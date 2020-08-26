SQF Complex Fire chars 18,180 acres in Sequoia Natl Forest, 0% contained

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pair of wildfires, dubbed the SQF Complex Fire, continues to char sections of the Sequoia National Forest as crews face rough terrain and unstable weather conditions.

Firefighters saw moderate fire behavior on the blaze, which now has a combined total of 18,180 acres and remains at 0% containment, said Michael Nobles, incident commander. The Castle Fire, making a bulk of the complex fire, has burned 17,998 acres.

An effort to suppress, contain and confine the fire is being used with firefighters and equipment working on the ground alongside aircraft support.

Hand crews and bulldozers are constructing a primary containment line from the Forks of the Kern Trailhead to the Summit Trailhead to stop the blaze from advancing to the south and southwest, Nobles said. The fire behavior on Tuesday allowed firefighters to make good progress with the operation.

Nobles added that this strategy is used when limited firefighting resources are available and is designed to protect structures and isolated areas of value at risk near the fire perimeter.

The Shotgun Fire, the other blaze that is part of the SQF Complex Fire, has charred 182 acres in rough rocky terrain with 0% containment near where Pistol Creek and Shotgun Creek converge in the Golden Trout Wilderness.

Crews reported that cabins in Trout Meadow and Soda Flat are still intact but remain threatened, Nobles said. The communities of Ponderosa and Cedar Slope are still under an evacuation advisory, meaning that homeowners should be prepared in the event an evacuation is ordered.

Unstable weather conditions with the chance of thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon and over the next 72 hours along with hot temperatures.

Visitors to the forest can expect to see smoke, active fire and firefighters during the next few weeks, Nobles said. Travelers are urged to drive slowly and carefully.

Information on road and trail closures due to the SQF Complex Fire can be found here.

(US Forest Service)

(US Forest Service)

(US Forest Service)

Aerial image from the Soda Flat area (US Forest Service)

