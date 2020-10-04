SQF Complex Fire burns 156,435 acres, 65% contained

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The SQF Complex Fire burning in Tulare County has torched 156, 435 acres and is 65% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

As fire crews continue to gain the upper hand on the blaze, residents have been allowed to return to Camp Nelson, Pierpoint, Ponderosa, Coy Flat and Doyle Springs.

An evacuation order affecting residents in the area of Bear Creek Road, from the Rancheria Fire Control Road to and including the residence at 44583 Bear Creek Road, was downgraded to an evacuation warning on Sunday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents in areas that have had evacuation orders reduced to warnings are able to return home but should be ready to evacuate if fire conditions change.

People can return to their homes after showing proof of residency to law enforcement officers, said Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. Proper documentation needs to include the person’s name and address within the impacted area. Examples include a driver’s license, utility bill or address documentation from the Post Office for those with a P.O. Box.

Only residents are allowed to return at this time.

The county plans to open a local assistance center at Porterville College Monday morning and a satellite location at Camp Nelson. The facilities are for residents and others to get assistance from local and state agencies.

A total of 912 fire personnel, consisting of 59 engines, 29 water tenders, 23 hand crews, 10 dozers and eight helicopters remain on the line.

Areas remaining under an evacuation order:

Alpine Village

Cedar Slope

Pyles Boys Camp

Redwood Drive

Sequoia Crest

Upper Tule River Corridor, including Mountain Aire and points between

East of the Sequoia Natl Forest Boundary, from Highway 190 and Balch Park, Balch Park Road and Blue Ridge Road, Bear Creek Road and Rancheria Fire Road (Excluding parts of Bear Creek under a warning)

Areas under an evacuation warning:

Camp Nelson – residents only

Pierpoint – residents only

Ponderosa – residents only

Doyle Springs – residents only

South Fork Drive past Conley Bridge (South of Heidi Drive)

Silver City

Mineral King

Blue Ridge Drive between Balch Park Road and the gate at Grouse Valley -residents only

Bear Creek Road from Rancheria Fire Control Raod to the address of 44853 Bear Creek Road – residents only

