SQF Complex Fire burns 122,835 acres in Sequoia Natl Forest, remains 12% contained

The SQF Complex Fire burning along Highway 190 near Cedar Slope on Tuesday, Sept. 15 (US Forest Service)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The SQF Complex Fire continues to burn through the Sequoia National Forest on Thursday as officials release a structure assessment contact form for residents affected by the fire.

The fire, consisting of the larger Castle Fire and the smaller Shotgun Fire, has scorched a total of 122,835 acres and is 12% contained as of Thursday morning.

A total of 3,183 people have been evacuated from the fire zone, while 3,483 structures are threatened and 150 structures have been destroyed.

The blaze began on Aug. 19 from lightning.

The western flank of the fire continues to be the top priority for crews as it continues to exhibit “active” fire behavior.

With a break in the weather, firefighters were able to establish and strengthen control lines along the fire’s edge.

Incident command reported that the Castle Fire crossed Highway 190 near Cedar Slope in multiple areas, officials said. Through the day and night, fire crews worked to improve and strengthen contingency lines in the area.

A 10-acre spot fire was also reported near Little Horse Meadows. Crews worked through the night to secure the area.

Firefighters expect to continue working near Lion Meadows to secure that section of fire.

Crews reported they are preparing for the fire’s likely movement toward Ponderosa, Tule Indian Reservation and north into Sequoia National Park, which closed to visitors on Monday as a precaution.

Tulare County has a structure assessment form for residents affected by the SQF Complex Fire.

Officials said the purpose of the form is so county officials will have resident’s contact information and can be contacted “as quickly as information is available.”

It was stressed that damage assessment will begin as soon as it is safe for personnel to enter the burned area.

A total of 1,260 personnel, consisting of 73 engines, 27 water tenders, 14 helicopters, 20 hand crews, 19 dozers and eight other units are on the fire lines.

Current road closures are as follows:

Highway 190 at Balch Park

Balch Park & Bear Creek

Balch Park & Yokohl

Mountain 50 & 107

Mountain 99 & Sherman Pass, Sherman Pass & Cherry

Cherokee Oaks off Highway 198

Highway 198 in Three Rivers through Woodward Gate on the Generals Highway

Evacuation orders are in place for the following communities:

Pyles Boys Camp

Ponderosa

Sequoia Crest

Alpine Village

Redwood Drive

Lloyd Meadows

Cedar Slope

Camp Nelson

Rogers Camp

Mountain Aire

Pierpoint

Doyle Springs

Mountain Home

Coy Flat

Highway 190 along the south from the intersection of Balch Park Road, north to Blue Ridge Lookout, east to Moses Mountain, and south to Highway 190 at Mahogany Flat

Portions of Three Rivers, including south and east from 198, east to south of the Fork Campground, including South Fork Drive, Horn, Cinnamon Canyon, and Cahoon Mountain, and adjacent roads

Evacuation warnings are also in place for the following areas:

Remaining areas of Three Rivers that do not fall under the mandatory evacuation order

Springville (All points between Globe Drive and Balch Park Road)

Silver City

Mineral King

Temporary evacuation points have been established at:

Porterville: Porterville Community College, 100 E. College Ave. Porterville, CA. (831) 220-4477

Exeter: Exeter Memorial building, 324 N. Kaweah Ave. Exeter, CA. (831) 220-4477

Animal evacuation points:

Small animal: Tulare County Animal Shelter, 14131 Ave 256 Visalia, CA (559) 636-4050

Large animal:

South County – Porterville Fairgrounds, 2400 Teapot Dome Ave. Porterville, CA.

North County – Woodlake Rodeo grounds, 19400 Ave 398 Woodlake, CA. (Livestock)

