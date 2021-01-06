SQF Complex Fire 100% contained after burning since August

Fire advances along the Western Divide Highway during the SQF Complex Fire on September 14, 2020 near Camp Nelson, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SPRINGVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The SQF Complex Fire has been fully contained after burning 174,178 acres in the Sequoia National Forest since August, the U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday.

Winter conditions are expected to extinguish remaining hotspots. Travelers through the fire area can expect to see pockets of smoke deep inside the fire perimeter until the area receives substantial precipitation.

“Once the area receives enough precipitation to fully extinguish remaining hot spots, including duff burning around tree trunks and deep inside stump holes and roots, the Forest Service hopes to re-open the area to the public,” said District Ranger Eric LaPrice. “We are all hoping for more rain and snow to assist us in this effort. In the meantime, thank you for your patience while we keep the area closed to protect the public.”

Officials said smoldering debris around tree trunks continue to weaken fire-damaged trees, posing a hazard of them falling at any time. Smoldering stump holes and their roots can be found burning months after a blaze, posing a hazard for anyone stepping near or on them.

Fire crews will continue to patrol and monitor the fire’s edge, taking out hot spots that could spread beyond containment lines. Heavy equipment is expected to return in the spring to continue fire suppression repair efforts.

Crews are also working to prepare areas along Highway 190 in the burn area for flash floods and debris flow by cleaning debris from culverts and drains to minimize impact. Travelers in the area should expect frequent delays.

Areas of the Sequoia National Forest ravaged by the SQF Complex Fire through Jan. 31.

Details of the Forest Closure and a map of the closed area can be found here.