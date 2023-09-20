FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The opening of the new Sprouts at the Visalia Mall is approaching and the store is looking for employees this week.
Sprouts says its stores welcome shoppers with a farmer’s market experience and an open layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store.
The healthy grocer’s location says they are bringing approximately 95 full and part-time career opportunities to the area as they prepare for their grand opening on November 3.
Sprout’s healthy approach to grocery shopping means having potential team members share a passion for the fresh, natural, and organic products offered throughout the store.
Employment opportunities include:
- Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers, and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery, and more)
- Cashiers
- Courtesy Clerks
- Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator, and Scan Coordinator
With the search for these top-tier employees, the Visalia Sprouts store’s hiring management says they are hosting a hiring event on September 20 from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Thursday, September 21, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Visalia Marriott at the Convention Center located at 300 South Court Street in Visalia.
Candidates may apply online in advance or walk-in applicants are also welcome to attend the event as well.