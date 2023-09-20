FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The opening of the new Sprouts at the Visalia Mall is approaching and the store is looking for employees this week.

Sprouts says its stores welcome shoppers with a farmer’s market experience and an open layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store.

The healthy grocer’s location says they are bringing approximately 95 full and part-time career opportunities to the area as they prepare for their grand opening on November 3.

Sprout’s healthy approach to grocery shopping means having potential team members share a passion for the fresh, natural, and organic products offered throughout the store.

Employment opportunities include:

Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers, and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery, and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy Clerks

Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator, and Scan Coordinator

With the search for these top-tier employees, the Visalia Sprouts store’s hiring management says they are hosting a hiring event on September 20 from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Thursday, September 21, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Visalia Marriott at the Convention Center located at 300 South Court Street in Visalia.

Candidates may apply online in advance or walk-in applicants are also welcome to attend the event as well.