VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The grand opening for a brand new Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store in Visalia was celebrated on Nov. 3 and is now open.

Free tasting samples, discounts, games, giveaways, and face painting were held on the first day of the store’s opening – organizers say the celebration is set to continue until Nov 5.

Martha Salinas is from the Manhattan Beach area visiting Visalia and says she always loves to go to Sprouts.

“Everybody is very kind and if you need help they are there to assist you,” said Salinas.

The new Spouts in Visalia is located at 3501 S. Mooney Blvd., Unit 120 Visalia, CA 93277 and will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.