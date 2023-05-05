FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fair fun comes early this year as the new Spring Carnival takes place during Mother’s Day weekend, according to the Fresno Fairgrounds.

We wanted to give the community a small taste of our annual Big Fresno Fair a little earlier – and it’s a perfect activity for families this Mother’s Day weekend! Fun carnival rides, Fair food and fun for the family – we hope to see our community show up and enjoy our Spring Carnival, May 11 – 14 Big Fresno Fair spokesperson Christina Estrada

The free entry carnival will take place from May 11 to 14 and will feature 20 carnival rides, games, fair food, and lots more.

Parking is $10 next to the entry through the fair’s infield entrance, just off King’s Canyon Avenue. Unlimited carnival ride wristbands can be purchased for $30 online and $35 in person.

For more information, people can visit the Fresno Fair website.