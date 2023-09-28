CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Backyard Social Club in Clovis celebrated a ribbon-cut ceremony in Clovis on Thursday.

The owners say people can expect to find live music and craft beer.

“A spot for everyone really, I just think once people come here it’s so big that you can find a spot here and not feel overwhelmed, not feel like it’s just people all around you and I think that’s really nice and something refreshing,” says Andrew O’Brien, owner of The Backyard Social Club.

“We want everybody that comes to have a good time,” says Michelle Guevera, owner of The Backyard Social Club.

According to Andrew, they want visitors to have a “homie-type feeling” instead of a corporate feeling. They want people to feel as if they were in their neighbor’s backyard.

The owners say they have experience with craft beer. They invite everybody from across the Central Valley to check them out.

Andrew and Michelle say they are planning on opening a barbecue spot, in which visitors could reserve a three-hour block and they would provide utensils and a table for a fee.

“We’ll clean up the mess,” says O’Brien.

Backyard Social Club is located at 1542 Clovis Ave.