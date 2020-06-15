Sports car club holds first racing event in three months, raises $4,000 for food bank

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — As things continue to reopen in the Central Valley, on Sunday there was a race car event at the Fresno Fairgrounds with money being raised for a good cause.

For more than three months, the Sports Car Club of America – Fresno Chapter held their first event.

“So it’s actually really nice to get back and have fun,” Club member, Josh Cadiente said.

Due to the of the coronavirus pandemic, the event at the Fresno Fairgrounds was dramatically different.

For starters, there are no spectators allowed and the club limited the number of participants to only 50 drivers per-day over the two-day event.

They normally have about 90 and say face coverings were a must.

“I think we’re one of the first groups that have actually been able to have any kind of public gathering where we can actually do events like this, so it’s kind of a test for everybody,” said Ricardo Quinonez, a club member.

The car club raised money for the Central California Food Bank. “We made a donation of $4,000,” Quinonez said.

Club members say with everything going on in the world. They just wanted to give back to the community.

Club members say the money will help provide meals to 28,000 people in need in the Valley.

“Our way of really giving our thanks for being able to come out and play here,” Quinonez said.

