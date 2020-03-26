COVID-19 Information

Sporting goods stores to reopen, City of Fresno declares them essential

Local News

Courtesy of the City of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Fresno announced on Wednesday that sporting goods stores can reopen, declaring them as essential.

The city says many sporting goods stores sell items that include food, water, emergency supplies, ice, food storage, propane, cooking supplies, and other essential items.

“We’re very pleased that these businesses are now able to reopen and serve the community,” said Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld. “We’re also thrilled that many of our citizens will be able to return to work. We encourage businesses to utilize the CDC guidelines in order to keep their customers and staff safe.”

Sporting goods stores that also stock guns and ammunition will also be able to sell them.

