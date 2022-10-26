KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE) – A home in Kingsburg decked out for Halloween is gaining national attention.

All week, NBC’s Today show has featured houses across the country decorated for Halloween.

On Tuesday morning, KSEE24 Sunrise anchor Caroline Collins was there as the show featured Amanda Wilkins and her frightening display live on national television.

The ghosts and goblins seemed even scarier at 5:30 a.m. when Wilkins stood outside of her home on north 5 1/2 Avenue and Avenue 384.

“I always told myself when I own my own home, I’m gonna go big and that’s what we have been doing every year,” Wilkins explained.

Wilkins was still in shock that the photos of her decorations she submitted as part of Today’s “Spookiest House in America” segment were selected amongst thousands of other entries.

“I’m going ‘oh my god.’ It didn’t feel real to me at all! Still doesn’t feel real!” said Wilkins.

That feeling of disbelief may have been scared off when she stepped in front of the lights and cameras for the Today show.

The 34-year-old spends months leading up to the Halloween season preparing her decorations and coming up with her ‘evil plan’ to make sure she has the spookiest house on the block.

This year, Wilkins handcrafted wooden cemetery fences, rigged up vomiting skeletons, and added special effects to her windows making the house look as if it was burning up.

But even when it’s not the Halloween season, some of Wilkins’ skeleton decorations have become a permanent fixture.

“They actually stay up and I dress them for every holiday,” Wilkins explained. “The kids around us love it. They gave him a name. Mr. Bones. They will put me on blast if I do not dress him accordingly or if he is not dressed for the next holiday.”

While bringing national attention to Kingsburg is sweet like trick-or-treat candy, Wilkins said it’s the local people who stop to admire the horrifying sight that makes the months of preparation all worth it.

“It has been non-stop since everything has been lit up. It’s been every night and we absolutely love it. We love that people will park and they will get to see everything up close and personal,” said Wilkins.

A home impressing even those in New York City live on Today.

“Thank you so much,” said Today co-host Hoda, “I cannot believe what people do that’s amazing!”