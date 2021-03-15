Spell-Off goes virtual in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – It’s Spelling Bee time! 

Fresno County Superintendent of Schools is holding the 27th annual Scripps Spell-Off this week – on Monday and Tuesday – virtually and broadcasting live on YouTube. The local champion will have the chance to go on to the national competition later this year in Florida.

Junior high students competed on Monday and elementary students compete on Tuesday. The top two from each group will then compete in the Scripps Virtual Oral Competition.

Holding a spell-off virtually involves new rules, such as showing your hands on-screen while you spell out your words.

The screen is split into dozens of boxes showing each participant, but their cameras and microphones are kept off until it’s their turn.

Monday’s top spellers were Kevin Narang of Sanger Academy Charter and Justin Ramirez of Rio Vista Middle School. A copy of the program is here and information about the competition is posted here.

