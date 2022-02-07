Speed bumps installed around Fresno neighborhoods in hopes of preventing car crashes

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – City leaders are working to make the streets of Fresno safe, installing speed bumps in key neighborhoods to reduce accidents and keep pedestrians safe.

Neighbors in one west Fresno community are breathing a sigh of relief now that city leaders have taken action to make their roads a little safer.

City crews were out in full force Monday morning, shoveling and paving the road with new speed bumps.

Last October, councilmember Arias brought forth a resolution rescinding a 2006 policy that prohibited the installation of speed bumps in the city.

“City-wide residents who want speed bumps in their residential neighborhoods will have an opportunity, once council approves the final policy on Thursday to request for installation of speed bumps in their residential neighborhoods,” says Arias.

For a neighborhood to get speed bumps, it must be a residential area with a 25-mph speed limit, have curbs and gutters to ensure proper drainage, and be an area where community members agree that speed bumps will be useful.

One of those neighborhoods that benefitted from the new policy today was a community near a middle school, an area that council member Arias says has been dealing with speeding.

“This is an actual bus route where kids are picked up by the city and school bus and it’s one of the areas with the highest speeds in Fresno,” says Arias.

Arias says the response from communities has been overwhelming with community members asking for speed bumps to be installed in their neighborhoods.

“We invite all the neighbors to call their council member and call their council member and request their speed bump, and they’re pretty easy to install and they’re pretty cost-efficient, “says Arias.

The cost for this street is $6,200 and will be done in a day or two.