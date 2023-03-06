FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Special Olympics Northern California (SONC) will host the 2023 Fresno Polar Plunge, officials announced on Monday.

The polar plunge will take place on Saturday, March 18, at Millerton Lake beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The event encourages costumed supporters to make the leap into the chilly lake to support SONC. Participants must raise a minimum of $125 to enjoy the Plunge festivities, which include games, entertainment, and refreshments.

Fresno Polar Plunge

Registered participants will also receive a Polar Plunge long-sleeve shirt. Additional fundraising is encouraged with incentives and awards will be presented at the event.

According to SONC spokespeople say the proceeds from the Polar Plunge help fund free year-round Special Olympics programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

SONC wants to create an inclusive community where people with or without disabilities can make connections, develop healthy lifestyles, achieve success, and experience the joy of sports.

People interested on register can do so by clicking here.