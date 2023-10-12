FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Soy Rebelde is back on tour and is coming to the Savemart Center in Fresno on Sunday.

Soy Rebelde is a Mexican pop band that features top hits such as “Tras De Mi” and “Un Poco De Tu Amor.” The group says their last show they performed together as a group was in December 2008 in Madrid. It has been 15 years since the band has performed.

Members of this group include Anahí, Christian Chávez, Maite Perroni, Christopher von Uckermann, and Dulce María.

The Savemart Center staff says a part of Soy Rebelde’s U.S. tour is a stop in Fresno as they will celebrate their 20-year legacy, by performing at the Savemart Center in Fresno on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Savemart Center’s website or visit Ticketmaster.