Southwest Airlines begins service to Fresno in April with 2 nonstop destinations

FILE – A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Love Field in Dallas, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it will begin service to Fresno Yosemite International Airport in April with nonstop flights as low as $39 one way.

Starting April 25, flyers can travel between Fresno and more than 50 airports Southwest serves with two destinations offered nonstop — Denver and Las Vegas. The flights are already available for purchase on Southwest.com.

“We are beyond thrilled that Southwest Airlines will serve the Fresno Airport and look forward to growing our partnership with the airline as they become a part of Central Valley’s diverse and dynamic communities,” said Kevin Meikle, the city’s Director of Aviation.

Mayor Jerry Dyer said the schedule released by Southwest gives passengers more flexibility and convenience for both business and leisure travel.

The Denver service will start with one flight each way and one way fares as low as $69. While Las Vegas will have three flights each way and one way fares as low as $39.

The mayor added that the airline’s arrival to Fresno is a game-changer in terms of economic development opportunities.

“More importantly, their competitive fares will increase air travel to and from Fresno,” Dyer said.  “As a rapidly growing metropolitan city, residents and visitors can now enjoy more destination options and fewer layovers when they fly Fresno.”

Bringing Southwest to Fresno had been the city’s priority for a number of years.

“We have maintained ongoing dialogue and marketing efforts keeping Southwest up to date on the airport and our region’s growth, and all it has to offer to ensure their long-term success,” Meikle said.

