FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A new nonstop seasonal summer service between Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) and Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) beginning June 8, 2024, by Southwest Airlines was announced on Thursday.

Southwest Airlines says they will operate the route with one flight on Saturdays. The new route will offer passengers more convenient travel options and seamless intrastate connectivity within Texas as well as to the East Coast and many connections to Florida.

In addition to announcing the new Dallas Love Field service, Southwest Airlines says they will add a third Fresno to Las Vegas flight to its Saturday schedule in summer 2024.

“Southwest Airlines continues to meet the air service demands of Central Valley travelers by adding new routes and increasing flight frequencies during peak travel seasons,” said Director of Aviation Henry Thompson. “We extend our appreciation to Southwest Airlines for its continued commitment and investment in the Fresno market.”

Tickets for the Dallas Love Field route are now available. For flight schedules and ticket bookings, click here.