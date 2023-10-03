MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Southern California man has been rescued after suffering from a head injury in Madera County while hiking over the weekend, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says they received a call on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. regarding a fallen hiker who had a possible head injury in the area of Big Sandy Road.

Deputies say a 67-year-old man from Southern California was hiking on a trail that parallels with Big Rainier Creek when he fell off the edge towards the creek. He fell about 20 feet and was stopped by an uprooted stump, suffering an injury to his head and other minor injuries to his arms and legs.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Technical Ropes Team was called out to rescue the hiker. Deputies say members of the Ropes Team were returning from a mission in the Mammoth Lakes area and were about four miles away from the scene when they were dispatched.

Sheriff’s officials say the MCSO Ropes Team, along with Cal-Fire, Madera County Fire, Mariposa County Fire, USFS, and Sierra Ambulance quickly arrived on the scene and located the hiker.

After being assessed by Sierra Ambulance personnel, they say he was secured into a stokes litter and wheel and guided out of the trail to the ambulance. He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.