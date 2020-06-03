Southeast Fresno fire destroys home

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire burned a home in southeast Fresno early Wednesday morning. 

The fire started around 5:30 a.m near Peach and Olive avenues in the 900 block of N. Villa.

Fresno Fire say when crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire with powerlines down and requested a second alarm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

