Southeast Fresno fire destroys home

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire burned a home in southeast Fresno early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m near Peach and Olive avenues in the 900 block of N. Villa.

Fresno Fire say when crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire with powerlines down and requested a second alarm.

Fresno Fire is on scene of a house fire on the 900 block of N Villa, first arriving units found heavy smoke and fire showing and requested a 2nd alarm, crews are working to contain the fire, reports of power lines down near the rear of the structure.#fresnofire pic.twitter.com/qy3Wrh74k9 — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) June 3, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.