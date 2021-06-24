Man killed in officer-involved shooting on southbound Hwy. 99 near Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — UPDATE (8 a.m.): A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting on southbound Highway 99 at Houghton Road.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 4:21 a.m., officers attempted to stop a red Chevrolet Avalanche in the area of Bradley and Freemont streets. The vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit that ended up on Highway 99.

Just prior to the Houghton Road exit, BPD said the driver of the Avalanche lost control and crashed the vehicle. Three men exited the truck and attempted to run away. The department said one of the men who was in possession of a shotgun ran onto the southbound Highway 99 lanes, at which point he was confronted by an officer.

BPD said an officer-involved shooting took place and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the other men who attempted to flee is in custody but the third man is at large, the department said.

Southbound Hwy. 99 traffic will continue to be impacted for the next two hours, according to BPD.

All southbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed at Houghton Road and traffic is being diverted at Taft Highway due to police activity, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic is backed up and the department is urging motorists to avoid the area. Drivers can take an alternate route by going southbound on Union Avenue to southbound Hwy. 99.

It is uncertain at this time why officers are in the area. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.