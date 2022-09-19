The work of the contractor in the construction area.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several construction industry professionals are coming together to host Tulare and Kings County area high school students to explore trade careers on Tuesday, September 27.

The Construction Industry Education Foundation (CIEF), in partnership with the Tulare County Office of Education and Tulare and Kings Counties Builders Exchange, is having a High School Trades Day from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Porterville Fairgrounds.

Over 750 students from 17 area high schools are registered to attend. After receiving a safety overview, students will interact with construction trade professionals from 20 local unions and construction employers. The goal is to teach students about the expansive career opportunities in the industry.

“We are excited for this event to take place in our community so we can help build career awareness for high school students and a pipeline for local businesses.” – Shelsy Hutchison, College & Career Engagement Specialist at Tulare County Office of Education.

This trades day is the first of several construction career events that CIEF will hold this year. Students, teachers, and parents participate in hands-on activities and discuss career pathways.

For more information about Trade Day, contact Brittany Albaugh at balbaugh@cie.foudation.