South Valley man battles back from COVID-19 and a stroke

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – 58-year-old Warren Gaines of Visalia feels fortunate to be home and alive after fighting through a COVID-19 diagnosis, and suffering a stroke while hospitalized.

Gaines spent 37 days in Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia and was released with fanfare in early May. Gaines and his wife Martha spoke with KSEE24’s Stefani Booroojian via Skype about his battle against COVID-19 and his recovery.

