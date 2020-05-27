South Valley man battles back from COVID-19 and a stroke

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – 58-year-old Warren Gaines of Visalia feels fortunate to be home and alive after fighting through a COVID-19 diagnosis, and suffering a stroke while hospitalized.

Gaines spent 37 days in Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia and was released with fanfare in early May. Gaines and his wife Martha spoke with KSEE24’s Stefani Booroojian via Skype about his battle against COVID-19 and his recovery.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know