VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A South Valley suspect accused of major human trafficking and marijuana operations is speaking out.

It is an interview you will only see on our station and it comes as the Tulare District Attorney officially filed charges against six family members for alleged drug, human trafficking, and sex crimes.

All of the suspects besides two of them are out of jail, including 18-year-old Armando Torres Jr.

Torres Jr. faces charges of contact with a minor for a sexual offense, meeting a minor for lewd purposes, and unlawful sexual intercourse. Torres Jr. faces 4 years and 8 months in prison, but he said he and his family are innocent.

“It is not true,” said Torres Jr.

Tears filled 18-year-old Armando Torres Jr.’s eyes as he addressed the allegations from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office that he and several family members including his mother and father were running a human trafficking operation out of their home.

“To be honest, those accusations are false,” said Torres Jr. Those accusations are false. My dad is always home.”

Torres Jr. agreed to be interviewed as long as we shared what happened when officers raided his home. He said his younger siblings were inside.

“All my siblings are minors and asking they were asking them, where is the money and where is this and this and that and taking their phones and once we got out the door too the whole SWAT team was pointing guns at my little sister,” said Torres Jr.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, last November a 17-year-old girl told the detectives that she was being raped, assaulted, and trafficked.

Sheriff’s Spokesperson Ashley Ritchie said 22-year-old Oswalk Lopez of Farmersville recruited the teenagers who would then go to homes owned by 45-year-old Amparo Torres.

“These predators know what to do, they know how to bait them,” said Ritchie.

Ritchie said there were at least four victims of the trafficking. Officials said the teenagers were sexually assaulted by Amparo’s husband, her husband’s brother, and her son and then promised to workers that were growing marijuana out of the homes to fund the trafficking operation.

“It’s a family affair for them, they take advantage of these young girls who at that age don’t know any better, they are easily influenced especially lured in with the promise of money,” said Ritchie.

After a six-month-long investigation, the Sheriff’s Office served 7 search warrants for 7 homes owned by Armando Torres.

“We found nearly four thousand marijuana plants, more than 250 lbs of processed marijuana, 650 libs of semi-processed marijuana, 8 guns, 5 grams of cocaine, and 8 lbs of concentrated marijuana,” said Ritchie.

Ritchie said Lopez, Amparo Torres, her 43-year-old husband Armando Torres, and her 18-year-old son Armando Torres Jr were arrested and booked into the jail.

Only Armando and Lopez remain behind bars.

Officials are still looking for 27-year-old Cristian Torrez, who is the cousin of Armando Torres Jr, and 43-year-old Juventino Torres, who is the uncle of Armando Torres Jr.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Janae Pinheiro or Sergeant Jessica Vieyra with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit at (559) 733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.