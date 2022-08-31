FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A building lot that has sat empty in Downtown Fresno for years will remain that way after the Fresno City Council voted to not move forward on a development project.

The South Stadium project, also called ‘The Park,’ was initially going to be built on Fulton Street, on the other side of Chukchansi Park.

It would’ve been constructed with 99 apartment units, 20 of which would’ve been affordable housing apartments that would’ve cost $600/month.

The first floor of the four-story tall building would’ve been reserved for retail and office space.

In a 4-2 vote Wednesday morning, the Fresno City Council did not pass the South Stadium project.

The project needed five votes to pass the Supermajority vote and begin funding the project.

Councilmember Esmerelda Soria was not present at the special meeting and did not vote.

“I was surprised this morning when I found out the council did not extend it. At the same time, I understand the reasons behind. This project, the South Stadium project has been in the works for like 13 years, has been given a lot of opportunities to be successful,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

The project was part of Dyer’s effort to more than triple the number of people living in Downtown Fresno.

“We’re going to continue with the mixed-use development in Downtown Fresno. The goal is to go from 3,000 people living there, to 10,000, so we can have that sustained nightlife,” said Dyer.

“I’m disappointed to hear that it isn’t going to move forward,” said Jimmy Cerracchio with Downtown Fresno Partnership.

The scrapping of the project is not what business owners anticipated.

“We were really looking forward to that, it would’ve been great for bringing more people down here which we need to support the businesses and everything that’s happening down here,” said Cerracchio.

Mike Karbassi was one of the two ‘No’s on the project.

In a statement sent to YourCentralValley.com, Karbassi wrote:

“The South Stadium project has simply taken too long at a time when more housing units are needed faster than ever. After eight years… I could not… leave prime land idle any further.”

We reached out to the developers of the project, The Mehmet Noyan Company, but they did not get back to us.

Mehmet Noyan did address the city council and said Terance Frazier was no longer a part of the project.