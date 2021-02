FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE/AP) — The Fresno Grizzlies and the Visalia Rawhide have formally accepted affiliation agreements with the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks as Major League Baseball reorganizes its minor leagues in a 120-team regional alignment.

MLB released a plan Friday for two Triple-A divisions, and three divisions each for Double-A, High-A and Low-A. Forty affiliates were dropped from 2019, the last season under the old minor league system, and the remaining teams were offered the 10-year licenses in December. All 120 accepted by Wednesday’s deadline