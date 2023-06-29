National Park officials have a plan to get rid of mosquitoes spreading avian malaria in Maui — by releasing more mosquitos. (Getty Images)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Public Health announced Thursday they have been notified by state authorities that St. Louis Encephalitis Virus (SLEV) has been detected in a sample within Fresno County.

“This finding serves as a reminder about mosquito-borne diseases, which can be serious and sometimes fatal. We are asking residents to help control mosquito infestations and protect our communities from mosquito bites and the diseases they transmit,” says Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

Fresno County says they are seeing a higher number of mosquito populations due to the excessive moisture in the region following last winter’s storms – and diseases carried by mosquitoes are a consequence of climate hazards such as storms and floods.

The county has tips to protect against mosquito bites by practicing the “Three Ds”:

DETER – Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 according to label instructions. Repellents keep mosquitoes from biting you. Insect repellents should not be used on children under two months of age. DAWN AND DUSK – Mosquitoes usually bite in the early mornings and evenings. It is important to wear proper clothing and repellent if outside during these hours of day. Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes. DRAIN – Mosquitoes develop in standing water. Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property by emptying flowerpots, old car tires, buckets, and other containers. Ensure windows and drains are covered with screens. If you know of a swimming pool that is not being properly maintained, contact your local Fresno County Mosquito Control District.

According to the county, this is the first detection of SLEV activity in Fresno County this year. Last year, the first such detection was on August 31.