‘Something to give back to my fellow healthcare workers’; F.L.A.G. provides meals for first responders

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Feeding essential workers continues to be the mission for F.L.A.G. Central Valley, short for the Front Line Appreciation Group.

Founder Tali Whelan says it’s important to give back to those still showing up – and it comes during EMS Appreciation Week.

“By the end of this week we will have donated roughly 2500 meals throughout the Central Valley and it’s amazing what the community can do when we all come together,” said Whelan.

Whelan said it’s a tough time – so she wants to do what she can to help.

“Being a registered nurse myself I have worked the long 12 hour shifts and I know how grueling it can be and I really just wanted to do something to give back to my fellow healthcare workers as well as first responders especially this week,” said Whelan.

Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis said the generosity is great for the morale of her crews.

“We will respond to the call, but boy we put ourselves in harm’s way more so than people know,” said Chief Donis. “So, to take a time out and recognize our folks and have a meal made for them is just really really gracious.”

Donis said the appreciation for the meals is shared by other first responders who work with them side by side.

“Having FLAG come out here and donate meals not only to our first responders but also our partners American Ambulance first responders is really special,” said Donis.

