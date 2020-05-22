‘Something to give back to my fellow healthcare workers’; F.L.A.G. provides meals for first responders

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Feeding essential workers continues to be the mission for F.L.A.G. Central Valley, short for the Front Line Appreciation Group.

Founder Tali Whelan says it’s important to give back to those still showing up – and it comes during EMS Appreciation Week.

“By the end of this week we will have donated roughly 2500 meals throughout the Central Valley and it’s amazing what the community can do when we all come together,” said Whelan. 

Whelan said it’s a tough time – so she wants to do what she can to help. 

“Being a registered nurse myself I have worked the long 12 hour shifts and I know how grueling it can be and I really just wanted to do something to give back to my fellow healthcare workers as well as first responders especially this week,” said Whelan.

Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis said the generosity is great for the morale of her crews. 

“We will respond to the call, but boy we put ourselves in harm’s way more so than people know,” said Chief Donis. “So, to take a time out and recognize our folks and have a meal made for them is just really really gracious.”

Donis said the appreciation for the meals is shared by other first responders who work with them side by side. 

“Having FLAG come out here and donate meals not only to our first responders but also our partners American Ambulance first responders is really special,” said Donis.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.