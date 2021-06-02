‘Someone is going down’: How a Visalia bodybuilder reacted to her home being burgled

VISALIA, California (KGPE) – A Visalia homeowner fought back during a bizarre burglary Wednesday when she said she woke to find the suspect not only helping herself with her belongings but also a meal from the fridge.

“I’ve been invaded. My own home it’s just I used to feel safe. Now I just don’t feel like it’s safe I have to lock every window now,” Julz Torres said.

Torres said she was sleeping on the couch around 8:00 a.m. when she began hearing noises. According to police, 22-year-old Kassandra Aguilar climbed through a bathroom window and started burglarizing the home.

Torres said the suspect used one of Torres’s suitcases to fill with clothing, including jeans and workout gear.

While Aguilar allegedly helped herself to wardrobe items, electronics, and jewelry, Torres said she also started raiding the fridge, grabbing a salad, jam, and drinks.

“My wine glass, I don’t even drink almond milk out of my wine glass,” she said.

Torres estimated the suspect was inside for about a half-hour but said she picked the wrong house to hang around. Torres is a bodybuilder.

“When I saw her in my house the first thing that came up was I’m going to throw some blows. Someone is going down,” she said.

Torres said she fought for about five minutes and was able to wrestle the majority of her things back. But police do not recommend this tactic.

“You never know when the suspect is armed, and your safety is the most important. Your possessions they’re trying to steal can be replaced. Your life can’t be replaced,” Sgt. Mike Verissimo with the Visalia Police Department said.

Aguilar was arrested a few blocks away and faces charges for burglary and robbery. Meanwhile, Torres said she’ll be making some changes.

“I have to close everything up now. I used to leave my house with the windows open too. You just can’t do that,” she said.

Visalia Police officers say they do not have a history with Aguilar, but add that she does have a record with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.