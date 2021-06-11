Someone from Fresno County picked in ‘Vax for the Win’ lottery

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)- During Friday’s “Vax for the Win” drawing, someone from Fresno was chosen to win a $50,000 prize through California’s “Vax for the Win” vaccine incentive program.

Governor Gavin Newsom drew the final 15 winners in California’s “Vax for the Win” giveaway on Friday alongside a winner from last week’s drawing.

Vaccinated residents in the state 12 years and up have been automatically entered in the drawing, regardless of immigration status. The “Vax for the Win” incentive program was created to get more people vaccinated in the state.

Governor Newsom is also set to announce new partnerships with California-based businesses to continue encouraging Californians to get vaccinated and celebrate the state’s reopening next week.

Ten people will be picked to win $1.5 million each on June 15, the date of the state’s reopening. After today’s drawing, 30 winners would have been picked to win $50,000 each – a total of $1,500,000. Last week 15 winners were drawn.

Winners will be identified by anonymous number and the county they live in, according to a press release sent out by the state.