‘Somebody knows something:’ Family of Malaga homicide victim urges people to come forward with information

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says four men, right, have been identified as ‘persons of interest’ in the homicide of 52-year-old Javier Fernandez of Malaga, left. (Photos provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno County homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in solving a two-month-old homicide case.

In the little town of Malaga sits a memorial in honor of man larger than life.

Javier Fernandez’s daughter Corina Audelo says he was a happy person, a loving father of three, and a grandfather of six, born and raised in Malaga.

“He helped elderly neighbors by landscaping for them, he was a generous person who would help anyone with the little he had,” explained Audelo.

On July 9th, 52-year-old Fernandez was found shot multiple times on Olney Avenue around 9:30 in the morning.

Authorities say he was shot while in his car then collapsed, his friend says, right in his yard.

“He wasn’t into gangs he wasn’t into anything like that. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time and I don’t think the people who did this understand what they took from us,” Audelo said.

Homicide detectives don’t know why he was targeted either.

That day, they identified the suspect’s vehicle as a stolen Honda CRV.

A few hours later, they found it burned near Jensen and Cedar Avenue.

Two months later, the Sheriff’s Office released a photo showing four men on surveillance video running from Jensen and Cedar on July 9th.

The Sheriff’s Office says the men are now considered persons of interest and is hoping the public can help identify them.

“It’s a small community over there who talk, seeing this now two months old, there’s people out there that know something by now, so its time for them to step up and give us a call, not only to hold them accountable but to keep the community safe because this could have happened to anybody,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Botti.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the four men in this photo are considered ‘persons of interest’ in a deadly shooting in Magala earlier this year.

In a video Corina made to remember her father, there’s one thing she says she’ll miss the most.

“His laughter his smile is something that plays in my head every day and it’s something I’ll never hear again,” said Corina.

What would she say to the person who did this to her father?

“We all ask for them to come forward. Turn themselves in. We need answers. My father didn’t deserve to go like this,” Corina said.

If you recognize any of the people in that surveillance photo or have information, please call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.

There’s also a 3,000 reward being offered for information.