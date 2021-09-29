Some Windy Fire evacuation orders will be reduced to warnings Thursday, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have announced that some evacuation orders issued for the Windy Fire burning in Tulare County will be downgraded to warnings this week.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says that effective at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, evacuation orders for the following areas will be reduced to warnings:

Alpine Village

Camp Nelson

Cedar Slope

Coy Flat

Pierpoint

Quaking Aspen

Ponderosa

Sequoia Crest

However, the Sheriff’s Office says nearby Mountain Aire and Rogers Camp will still remain under evacuation orders.

While residents will be allowed to return home, the Sheriff’s Office says they should be ready to evacuate again if needed.

The Highway 190 corridor is set to open at noon on Thursday and the roadblock will be pushed back to Aspen.

The Sheriff’s Office says all other previous evacuation orders will remain in effect at this time.

As of Wednesday, the Windy Fire has reached 88,068 acres and is 31% contained.