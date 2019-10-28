Some stores open with no power, many selling out of generators

As Public Safety Power Shutoffs continue in foothill areas, Valley stores are selling out of generators.

Local Lowe’s, Home Depot and Sam’s Club stores have run out.

Jensen & Pilegard at Clovis and Bullard sold nearly all their stock of dozens of generators within a matter of hours Monday morning.

Frank Bortugno bought one for his home in Oakhurst, “I called at eight this morning he said he had one and would have it ready for me but he already sold like twenty today.”

Alex Egure says he’s ordered and sold additional generators at the Jensen and Pilegard store. More will arrive in a couple days. “Just keep checking with us. I already placed another order of a good amount this morning. And we should have more stock in a couple days, hopefully.”

